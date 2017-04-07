Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 and 9.7 score Nougat, at least in parts of Europe
Back in January, when Samsung finally began its official rollout of fully polished Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, the Tab S2 was among very few other devices singled out as next in line “within the first half of this year.”
While the Korean company’s Turkish arm didn’t dispute that vague deadline the following month, with a lengthier, clearer schedule including planned Galaxy Tab S2 N updates in May, something told us we wouldn’t be left waiting so long.
Indeed, reports are floating around the interwebs now, speaking of earlier-than-expected software makeovers, and even providing solid evidence to support those claims. At the moment, only a handful of European territories seem to be treated to OTA 7.0 promotions for SM-T715 (cellular-enabled Tab S2 8.0) and SM-T810 (Wi-Fi-limited S2 9.7) variants, but if nothing goes wrong, all configurations may get to leave Marshmallow behind worldwide in a matter of weeks.
Tipping the scales at more than 1GB each, today’s goodie packs include April security patches in addition to all the standard Nougat enhancements and optimizations. Commercially released almost two years ago, the 8 and 9.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 were initially powered by Android 5.0 Lollipop, so this is clearly the end of the software support road for them.
Otherwise, they’re still not too bad, even with a Tab S3 finally out, sporting super-sharp AMOLED screens of their own, as well as generous RAM counts and sleek designs.