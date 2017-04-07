Well, the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM Samsung Galaxy S8+ is finally official, putting a big smile on the faces of hardcore multitaskers… in Korea, although you’re probably not going to be happy to hear recent pricing speculation confirmed.

Then again, the chaebol’s latest flagship phones start at a relatively high 935,000 and 990,000 won respectively in regular and plus-sized variants with 4 gigs of memory and 64GB internal storage space, equating to roughly $825 and $870.

It’s therefore not that shocking to see people in Samsung’s homeland charged a grand total of 1.15 million won, or $1,020, for a couple of extra gigs of RAM and twice the local digital hoarding room. Yes, the “special edition” GS8+ in black only also features 128GB ROM in addition to all of the base state-of-the-art goodies. 6.2-inch Infinity Display, Exynos 8895 processing power, iris, fingerprint and face scanner, and everything else.

Even better, if you pre-order the absolute powerhouse starting today from Korean carriers, you’ll receive a DeX Station at no extra cost. The PC docking accessory should really milk the super-high-end RAM count, setting back US buyers $150 by itself.

Bottom line, it sounds like there’s plenty of bang offered for your buck won, and soon enough, your yuan. But by far today’s best news is that “depending on market’s demand”, a sales expansion to other countries may eventually be considered. Don’t pull the trigger yet, US-based power users.