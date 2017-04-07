Nubia NeoAir VR is ZTE’s camera for 360-degree content
ZTE won’t let it be outdone by the big guns, especially the biggest of the Android(?) world, Samsung. Boy, we leaned into that Gear 360 so hard.
So, to give the Chinese company a lean-in to the VR peripherals world, it has decided to launch the NeoAir VR Camera alongside a new Nubia Z17 Mini in China, launched last night.
It’s a first-generation multimedia creation device, so there’s plenty to be worked on if ZTE wants to pour more money into it, but there are two cameras with 2:1 aspects, each spanning 210 degrees in view. GizChina reports that each sensor’s full-frame resolution for photos stands at 3008 x 1504 while video gets recorded at 2560 x 1280. The camera uses USB-C to connect into phones and can be used for live streaming purposes, too.
The NeoAir VR will play nice with Android devices that have at least 2GB of RAM and OTG support and costs ¥699 or about $101.
As for the Nubia Z17 Mini, ZTE seems to be taking a path less traveled in mid-rangers recently by putting out models with either Snapdragon 652 or 653 with 4GB or 6GB RAM, respectively. The former costs ¥1,699 ($246) while the other is priced at ¥1,999 ($290). Given our experience with the 652’s power consumption, we do have doubts on how the 2,950mAh battery will hold up, but at least you’ll have plenty of room with 64GB on-board and a space for more with a microSD card.
Why the need for space? Rich pictures. The Indian Express tells us that two matching 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensors come together to take in monochrome and RGB data — the “Leica” style for Huawei phones as of recent. The phone then amalgamates it into one image. There’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera, too.