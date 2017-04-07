Phones

The Moto Z2 will be coming soon, according to Evan Blass and his @evleaks Twitter channel.

Time for that Moto Z to come down in price, right? Well, Motorola (and ergo, Lenovo) is one of those manufacturers that aren’t going to budge that MSRP. It used to, yes, plenty visible trying to clear out that Moto X Pure Edition, but no more — this is Z.

Instead, the company is opting to go the HTC route in inducing discounts every so often. Kinda amazing it took nine months to our first one, really. The Moto Z is $499.99 from now until 1:59pm Eastern on April 8 (tomorrow!) if you come into Motorola.com and enter offer code “MOTOZ200”. Hey, $200 off? All the more money to get some expensive Moto Mods, right?

We’re still talking about a $700 phone come tomorrow afternoon, though, so if you want one, don’t snooze on this deal.

