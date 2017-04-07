LG G6 vs OnePlus 3T – 2017 flagship vs flagship killer

The OnePlus 3T did an amazing job at making almost every flagship look bad in 2016, but the question is if it still has enough to battle all the new trends of 2017? This is our LG G6 vs OnePlus 3T comparison.

This comparison is actually more complicated than you’d think. On each hand we hold two devices that we’d highly recommend, and where this video is really more a showcase of the reasons why you should pick on or the other.

Visually I’ll admit I’m a big fan of both. Whether you prefer the solid aluminum build of the OnePlus 3T or the glass and metal approach of the LG G6, both devices are elegant, sturdy, and feel great in the hand. About the only advantage I’d give LG is the fact that it has IP68 water and dust resistance vs non on the 3T.

Watch our full comparison to learn more.