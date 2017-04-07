Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Sprint’s recent deals for the brand new LG G6. Then we discuss Facebook Messenger and its launch of M AI services. Then we talk about Android distribution, which is still a mess. Then it’s all about Samsung and how the company believes it’ll have great results in this quarter. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 leaked schematics, and what this tells us about the future smartphone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Sprint celebrates actual LG G6 launch by shaving 50 percent off the phone’s list price

– Facebook Messenger starts showing AI-powered suggestions on Android and iOS

– April’s Android distribution chart is still messed up, with Lollipop on top and Nougat at 4.9 percent

– Samsung officially forecasts rising profits for Q1 2017, nearly breaking all-time records

– iPhone 8 schematics leaked out of Foxconn, wiped from Weibo

