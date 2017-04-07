Android

iPhone 8 leaked schematics, LG G6 launch deals & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Sprint’s recent deals for the brand new LG G6. Then we discuss Facebook Messenger and its launch of M AI services. Then we talk about Android distribution, which is still a mess. Then it’s all about Samsung and how the company believes it’ll have great results in this quarter. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 leaked schematics, and what this tells us about the future smartphone.

Stories:
Sprint celebrates actual LG G6 launch by shaving 50 percent off the phone’s list price
Facebook Messenger starts showing AI-powered suggestions on Android and iOS
April’s Android distribution chart is still messed up, with Lollipop on top and Nougat at 4.9 percent 
Samsung officially forecasts rising profits for Q1 2017, nearly breaking all-time records
iPhone 8 schematics leaked out of Foxconn, wiped from Weibo

