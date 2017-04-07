Europe gets sapphire in the HTC U Ultra for €849

Europe doesn’t see much of what Asia produces in electronic media. Gamers, you know the pain of waiting months after even the Americans have had their fill. And with mobile tech, you see heinous omissions like the Galaxy Note 5 and the LG V20 take place across the continent, leaving some with a raw deal.

God, what good is life in Bonn, anyways? Oh wait, better cherry blossoms than Washington DC, badass castles and Beethoven. Got it.

Anyways, the disparity for “cherry on top” devices seems to have narrowed a bit as HTC has made the decision to put up the U Ultra on Amazon.de for €849 and the same amount in Swiss francs. The wow factor here is that it’s the SKU with sapphire glass and 128GB storage that was previously exclusive to Taiwan.

It’s a fair €149 premium above the regular 64GB version of the device, but you get a nearly scratch-proof display and a little more resistance to catastrophic drops. Also, to the consternation of the Taiwanese who pay the equivalent of $950 for the phone, Germans pay about $900 while the Swiss, with the Franc near parity with the Dollar, will only shell $850.

At this point, shipping will take a month or two.