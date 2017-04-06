Comcast previews Xfinity Mobile for its internet subscribers

Comcast is officially pushing into the wireless space with an approach that will heavily rely on its 16 million Wi-Fi hotspots with Xfinity Mobile.

The package, which will be commercially available shortly only to Xfinity Internet customers, affords users two options for cellular data: a la carte at $12 per gigabyte block (read: not prorated) or unlimited access with throttling at 20GB of use for $65 per line or $45 per line for customers with the highest-tier X1 packages. Users can switch between unlimited and “By the Gig” per line through the Xfinity Mobile app at no charge.

Phones will automatically connect and authenticate into an Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspot connection where available. Talk and text are free.

Customers automatically get five lines at no charge and a shared 100MB of complimentary LTE data is included. All-hours customer service is available via text or call. Buying into Xfinity Mobile will be an online first experience, though signing up can be done at a local Xfinity store.

Comcast has an agreement with Verizon to use its wireless network for MVNO purposes and is said to have bid in the 600MHz spectrum auction that has just ended — the company won’t be able to disclose its winnings, if any, until the FCC-mandated grace period is through.

Xfinity Mobile will offer the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, — both also available in (PRODUCT)RED variants — iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE as well as the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge or the LG X power. 24-month financing at zero interest is available.

The media and telecommunications conglomerate is piling its latest effort to bundle more of its pipes together, but not necessarily its content. As an establishment player, Comcast needs less money and muscle to acquire customers and set up a support infrastructure in the manner that it is running its MVNO service.

Will 29 million customers follow on? We’ll have to see.