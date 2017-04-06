Sprint starts sending Android 7.0 Nougat to Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+
Next time you want to put the blame entirely on carriers for sluggish Android updates, consider the US unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge on one side, and Sprint’s Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+ on the other.
We don’t have to tell you which flagship phone duo is newer, hotter or generally better, yet Nougat continues to bizarrely elude the operator-free GS7s while reportedly rolling out to both of Samsung’s fall 2015 heroes on the “Now Network.”
That’s right, we’re hearing online whispers of Android 7.0 treats making their way over-the-air to Sprint-specific Galaxy S6 Edge+ units, and full-on rumbles of a build N delivery for the carrier’s Note 5. As always, expect software updates in phases, manually check to see if you’re lucky, and remain patient if not.
The two goodie packs should tip the scales at around 1.4GB each, including March security patches, as well as all of Google’s standard performance enhancements and UI tweaks. Technically, these aren’t exactly early makeovers, but considering the recent international delays and general clumsiness of Samsung’s Nougat expansion process, Sprint did good. Now it’s time for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile to follow suit… eventually.