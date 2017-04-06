Phones

Spotify drops Windows Phone 8 active development

Spotify has been one of the more forgiving developers in supporting Windows Phone for this long. And while Windows 10 Mobile is well on its way to a “healthy” lifespan (whatever that means for the phone OS with nearly no market share), it’s about time that we let the “8” releases go.

In status updates posted to all Spotify support threads that have to do with Windows Phone 8, it was made known that the music streaming app has entered into maintenance mode, only to receive the most “critical security updates” and no feature changes. The app’s still on the Windows Store and will continue to be supported by phones currently running everything from 8 to 10.

Oh, right, we mentioned that there’s no universal Windows 10 app for Spotify, right? It’s not rubbing forum users the right way.

