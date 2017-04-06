Samsung to pay Huawei over patent infringements in China

The Quanzhou Intermediary Court in China has ruled against Samsung in a patent infringement case filed by Huawei. It’s one of several lawsuits that the Chinese manufacturer is pursuing against its competitor, the Quanzhou Evening News reports.

Two of the chaebol’s Chinese divisions and their associate partners have been ordered to pay $11.6 million to Huawei for violations found in 20 phones and tablets on the market, including the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge and Galaxy J5, and have affected at least 31 million unit sales spanning between the summers of 2014 and 2016.

The state-backed outlet also reports that Huawei has further intellectual property cases against Samsung pending in China and the US which have been met with countersuits.