While we’re definitely (cautiously) excited about the long-term growth potential of Bixby, which Samsung envisions as a “new intelligent interface” for all its devices… someday, there’s no denying the digital assistant looks half-baked on paper at the moment.

Available, at least officially and fully, only on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones to begin with, and only in Korean and US English, the “groundbreaking” AI agent feels in many ways inferior to the fast-spreading Google Assistant, Alexa, Cortana or even Siri.

Good thing then that Samsung lets you replace Bixby with Google’s more ubiquitous proprietary Assistant. Or you can try both of them out for a little while before settling on one. Still, the new “guy” holds a major advantage over the “veteran” on the as-yet unreleased S8 duo, thanks to a dedicated physical side button.

But as it turns out, it’s not too complicated to reprogram said hardware key to launch Google Assistant, Google Now or any of a number of other functions, apps or services instead of Bixby. It’s not super-simple either, though by far the best news is the modification doesn’t require rooting or tinkering with the device so that you void your warranty.

Just download this neat third-party app called All in one Gestures for free from Google Play, follow the relatively straightforward instructions at the source link below, and tweak away. Once you actually receive your hot new Galaxy S8 or S8+, that is.