While many smartwatch manufacturers have rushed to at least unveil new Android Wear 2.0-powered models following Google’s long overdue software update release, Finland-based heart rate tech specialist Polar is taking its time.

Before rolling out a sequel to last summer’s M600 “serious” sports watch, the company has first delivered on its promise of a relatively early OS 2.0 makeover for the OG, and is now launching a slightly less fancy M430 “running watch.”

Priced at $229 or €229 and available for pre-order “soon” ahead of a May shipping start, the “fully” waterproof wearable equipped with a lightweight, “breathable” band is obviously not as complex and sensor-packed as the Garmin Forerunner 935, for instance.

But it still integrates GPS functionality and HR monitoring on your wrist, as well as “personalized and adaptive training guidance”, with the latter seemingly billed as the number one selling point here. For just a little over two Benjamins, the Polar M430 and Polar Flow app combine for a top-shelf Smart Coaching experience aimed at both amateur and professional athletes.

Proprietary features like Training Benefit, Running Program, Running Index and Fitness Test provide some of the most in-depth stats and elaborate analytics of your outdoor activity on the market, helping you get fit, stay in shape and achieve excellence without ever breaking an unnecessary sweat.

Another unique, proprietary and compelling selling point is Polar’s “industry-leading” 6-LED optical heart rate solution. And you also get vibration alerts whenever reaching a preset goal. Not too shabby!