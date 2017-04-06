Microsoft might be planning to roll out Windows 10 Creators Update to a lousy 13 phones
Just when we thought Microsoft’s Windows mobile platform couldn’t get any deader than it already is, at under one percent smartphone usage around the world, with the Lumia family effectively discontinued and the Surface Phone still a pipe dream, Redmond may have found a way to put that final nail in the coffin.
Rock-solid sources suggest “only a subset of existing handsets” are up for Windows 10 Creators updates in a few weeks, which hardly feels surprising. But the list is disappointingly short, even for a company that’s essentially abandoned this OS, and some of the omissions are shocking.
If ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley is right, and she almost always is when it comes to stuff like this, the latest (last?) Windows 10 Mobile makeover will go out starting April 25 to Alcatel’s Idol 4S and Fierce XL, the HP Elite x3, Lenovo Softbank 503LV, MCJ Madosma Q601, Microsoft Lumia 550, 640/640 XL, 650, 950/950 XL, Trinity NuAns Neo, and VAIO Phone Biz. That’s it!
Basically, that’s 13 lousy handhelds, or 11 if you don’t consider XL versions separate phones, and the only ones that didn’t launch running W10M are the Lumia 640 and 640 XL. No “Creators” love for the 2015-deployed Lumia 540 or 430, let alone older models like the 930, 830 or 735.
But a bunch of non-Lumia devices powered by Windows 10 Mobile out the box are also inexplicably missing, including the high-end (-ish) Acer Jade Primo, Archos 50 Cesium or Funker W6.0 Pro 2. For its part, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed… or denied the rumor, merely stating that “a device may not be able to receive the Creators Update if the hardware is incompatible, lacking current drivers, or otherwise outside of the OEM support period.” Okay, so what’s wrong with the Primo again?