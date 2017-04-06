Android

iPhone 8 production issues, Samsung Galaxy S8 Bixby hacks & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the recent deals that AT&T is offering to Unlimited Plus users. Lenovo follows as the company has pretty much killed its Yoga Book Chrome OS variant. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and how you can remap the Bixby button. Then we talk about the Apple Watch Series 3, and the possible earlier launch than expected. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how some production issues might affect the company.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
AT&T Unlimited Plus subscribers get free HBO with or without DirecTV Now
Lenovo’s Chrome OS Yoga Book claimed dead
It’s not as tricky as you think to make the Galaxy S8’s Bixby button launch Google Assistant 
Apple rumored to be experiencing iPhone 8 production issues possibly leading to delays

