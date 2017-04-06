Apple Watch Series 3 splits manufacturers, will come in second half
Apple is introducing some competition into the making of its wrist-worn computer product, Digitimes reports from its Taiwanese supply chain sources.
Quanta Computer, which has been the sole producer of the Apple Watch for the past two years and was supposedly tapped as the solo maker for the Apple Watch Series 3, will now share that load with domestic rival Compal. Compal has been transitioning its ODM work away from notebooks to more smart devices and has been bulking up its Chongqing plant in China for the past year to meet the task.
Apple is keen to drive down costs through the diversification and heavy-handed negotiation its sources. One parts supplier for the Apple Watch Series 2 lost money on the job lot.
The watch is said to come in the second half and will most likely appear beside the new iPhones in September.