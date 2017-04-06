Wearables

LG G Watch R, Watch Urbane get Android Wear 2.0

Contents
A simple, yet complex item to pass on for you — don’t worry, it’s all good news as Android Wear 2.0 is finally on the move to more legacy models after a buggy roadblock stumbled its progress.

If you’re with LG, you’re in good luck as the G Watch R and Watch Urbane have now been reported on Reddit as good for upgrade. While over-the-air updates will come to your applicable watch at will, you may opt to download and flash the OTA file for the Watch Urbane through this thread.

Google’s cradling Android Wear 2.0 by the device.

