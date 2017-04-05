YouTube TV rolling out in the top US media markets

AT&T might have DIRECTV NOW, but Google has YouTube. And it wants in on the streaming TV business.

We’ve talked about YouTube TV. It costs $35 per month, has 42 channels plus on-demand access to YouTube Red Originals. It’s susceptible to the same blackouts for sports and news as are competing services. And yes, it’s got some Swiss cheese carriage — really, New England Cable News is available nationwide and yet, there’s no PBS?

Well, the service has just gone live. It’s now available in the metropolitan areas of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco — five of the top six markets as rated by Nielsen with Dallas-Fort Worth being the odd one out. We suspect that the metroplex and other locales will receive it soon.

As a reminder, six Google accounts can hop into a single subscription. There’s unlimited cloud storage with multiple simultaneous recording into separate libraries and a 9-month shelf life on programs. Those programs can be streamed from anywhere within the US.

Minimum software spec requires a phone to have either Android Lollipop or an iPhone or iPad with iOS 9.1. YouTube TV is also available on the Chrome browser, through Chromecast devices and Android TV.

First-time users can jump in for a free month. For a limited time, Google is sending along a free Chromecast to new customers after the first payment.