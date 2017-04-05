Android

YouTube TV is awesome! Samsung Galaxy S8+ demand & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we discuss the recent changes that Spotify might apply to Premium users, affecting the fremium ones. Then we discuss the Honor 8 Pro, and why this smartphone matters so much. Google follows as we learn of as much as three Pixel variants in the works. Samsung is next as we learn of the overwhelming demand of the Galaxy S8+. We end today’s show talking about YouTube TV, and why it’s so awesome.

Stories:
Spotify Premium exclusives coming soon with a two-week lead on free users
State-of-the-art Honor 8 Pro launched in Europe, 6GB RAM, Quad HD screen and all
Go fish, Google: Pixel sequels being called “walleye,” “muskie,” “taimen”
Samsung sees higher than expected Galaxy S8+ demand, adjusts production accordingly
YouTube TV rolling out in the top US media markets 

About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!