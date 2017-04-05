Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we discuss the recent changes that Spotify might apply to Premium users, affecting the fremium ones. Then we discuss the Honor 8 Pro, and why this smartphone matters so much. Google follows as we learn of as much as three Pixel variants in the works. Samsung is next as we learn of the overwhelming demand of the Galaxy S8+. We end today’s show talking about YouTube TV, and why it’s so awesome.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Spotify Premium exclusives coming soon with a two-week lead on free users

– State-of-the-art Honor 8 Pro launched in Europe, 6GB RAM, Quad HD screen and all

– Go fish, Google: Pixel sequels being called “walleye,” “muskie,” “taimen”

– Samsung sees higher than expected Galaxy S8+ demand, adjusts production accordingly

– YouTube TV rolling out in the top US media markets

