Spotify Premium exclusives coming soon with a two-week lead on free users

Music streaming service Spotify has been working behind the scenes in growing its operations for profit and stratifying subscription tiers. Lossless audio is supposedly on its way for a price.

The company has also just announced a deal with Universal Music Group for the label to receive smaller royalties on releases that will be exclusive to Spotify Premium users for up to two weeks, at which point the tracks would be available to the ad-supported users.

“We know that not every album by every artist should be released the same way, and we’ve worked hard with UMG to develop a new, flexible release policy,” said Daniel Ek, the company’s CEO.

Apple Music has been lording its exclusive deals with artists over the industry since its debut in 2015, something that Spotify has been accused of combating by resorting search results against the artists.

The Sweden-based music giant is working on new licenses with the record companies as it aims for an initial public offering next year.

