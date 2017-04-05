It may still be a while before Apple, Samsung or another mainstream tech giant releases a professional, reliable, FDA-approved medical wearable device, but if you want to keep a close eye on your health and fitness right now, a Galaxy S8 paired with a Gear Fit 2 and the S Health app should at least partially do the trick.

That’s Samsung Health, not S Health, starting today, and of course, you don’t have to wait for the GS8 to commercially launch to try it out. It’s compatible with any phone running Android 4.4 or later, including those manufactured by other companies, and as rumored, it can connect you with doctors 24/7 stateside.

“Ask an Expert” is hands down the number one new feature brought to the table by the renamed Samsung Health service, letting you handpick medical specialists to video-chat with whenever, wherever, based on their credentials and user ratings. It’s all going to cost you, obviously, whether Trump manages to repeal and replace Obamacare or not.

But if you need assistance on the go, creating an account and “asking an expert” is incredibly easy and convenient. Other, more minor updates include “six main types of health management device” added to Accessories, a “custom pace-setter” matching your goals and performance level, as well as “various bug fixes and improvements.” And yes, Samsung Health, like S Health, is free to download from Google’s Play Store.