Phew! That was exciting, wasn’t it? Two big horses charging right out of the gate with the first bell. Samsung and LG both seem to have brought their A-games with the S8 and G6 respectively. In this editor’s opinion, those two are the 1 and 1A of 2017 so far, but it’s not a very expansive field just yet. We’ve seen offerings from HTC, Sony, and Huawei, to name a few so far, but the night is young and there are more to come this year. Plus LG and Samsung have more to come as well.

So I have to ask, what does that leave us for 2017? With Samsung and LG setting such a high bar, are the rest of the phones in 2017 destined to be met with disappointment? The new phones look absolutely gorgeous, and to be fair, only our review of the LG G6 is in so far. But judging from the looks we got at Samsung’s unpacked event, “yowsa” is going to be the word of the day.

Beauty is in the wallet of the beholder

Smartphones are one of those commodities that are easy to compare to each other. Specifications are getting to the point where many phones have “me-too” guts. It’s design (and marketing – a crap ton of marketing) that sets phones apart from each other. And that is the platform upon which LG and Samsung are resting comfortably above the rest of the field. We have already seen a lot of phone offerings this year, and none of them give huge phones the small phone feel quite like our two front runners.

It seems to me we have two possibilities ahead of us, when it comes to the rest of the field – disappointment, or mind-blowing awesomeness. With such a high bar already set in March – that’s Q1 for all you corporate drones out there – you can only go two directions – up or down. That’s unfortunate for companies like Moto and Apple, and even future offerings from LG/Samsung. Up is incredibly hard, and down is…well…down.

There is hope

That’s not to say everything is going to suck. Those aforementioned two companies have advantages over even Samsung and LG. Both are looking to being truly unique offerings to the field. In the world of smartphone compromise, differentiation is critical in wowing the fickle smartphone world. In this editor’s opinion, Apple and Moto both offer compelling reasons that they might soar.

Apple is, well Apple. Apple will have its usual fans coming out of the woodwork, lining up in Australia to be the firstest to hold the bestest. But more than that, iOS offers a number of benefits – mostly that it’s not Android. The real pressure here is on Apple to bring it’s A+++ game in the design department. Because Android phones this year are bringing the sexy, even more than the iPhone 7. Few people know what Apple has in mind this year, but this could be a defining year for Apple – one way or another.

Unique is key

Lenovo and Moto bring another kind of awesome to the table – assuming modular design is still in the cards. Let’s assume for a moment it is – Lenovo has arguably had the best implementation of a modular smartphone to date, and a refresh could bring even more. Combining a modular design along with the look and feel of the LG G6 could unseat Samsung and LG from the top pedestals. At least in my world it could. I’m very particularly interested in what Lenovo brings this summer.

But the pressure is on. LG and Samsung definitely brought their A-games this time around. It’s really exciting to see these two going head-to-head, especially after LG’s performance last year. This is a great thing, unless of course you work for a competitor. Then it sucks a little. The pressure is definitely on. Some phones coming have advantages going for it. The rest of the field needs to be great, nothing less will do. Except perhaps cheap. Cheap will help. We haven’t really seen a lot of midrange phones out yet. So there’s hope there too.

But the pace has been set in the high-end smartphone race, and that pace is brutal. It’s also pretty awesome. I can’t wait to see how the rest of the year shakes out.