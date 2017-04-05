Honor 6C comes to Germany as a more budget-ey Honor 6X
Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
Octa-core (8x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 505 GPU
5 inches LTPS LCD
720 x 1280 (~294 ppi)
2.5D glass
3GB RAM
32GB (microSD-expandable by up to 128GB)
Rear: 13MP @ f/2.2
Front: 5MP @ f/2.2
3,020mAh non-removable
April 5th, 2017
138 grams
Aluminium with polycarbonate
EMUI 4.1
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 400-series has recently see a resurgence in popularity by some prominent brands. Despite its old 28nm architecture, it seems that manufacturers can still get the job done in the budget sector with eight cores.
And so, we see it in the Honor 6C for Germany. Yes, on the same day the Huawei subsidiary launched the Honor 8 Pro in Europe. And yes, only for Germany. And yes once more, it’s a spur shot from the more capable Honor 6X. The hardware, as noted by PhoneArena, takes off from the Huawei Enjoy 6s that was released in China in January. Where there’s a market for low-end phones, it appears that Honor will serve it.
However, at a price of €239, it’s going to be fairly tough sell for those who can look across the product page and find the 6X for just €10 more. Hell, maybe you’ll see one form of the Honor 8 Lite or another.