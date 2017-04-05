What sets AT&T apart from wireless carrier rivals T-Mobile, Sprint and even AOL-owning, Yahoo-acquiring Verizon? A more active interest in dominating the digital media, mobile and home entertainment markets, with DirecTV satellite television services, DirecTV Now video streaming, and a Time Warner purchase pending regulatory approval.

In a clear sign that latter merger will probably go through any day now, AT&T has just added full HBO access at no extra charge for the operator’s Unlimited Plus subscribers. The premium cable network is currently owned by Time Warner, which Ma Bell is ready to pay a total of $108.7 billion for, also including Turner Broadcasting and Warner Bros. divisions.

Your $90 a month, recently discounted from $100, will start to cover shows like Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley and Veep tomorrow, April 6, alongside unlimited talk, text and data, HD streams, 10GB high-speed mobile hotspot use, and $25 DirecTV credit. That’s for a single line of Unlimited Plus service, of course, with throttling possible once you go over 22 gigs of web consumption a month.

It could happen now that you can binge-watch the first season of Westworld again without paying extra for HBO Go. Check out the TV channel’s proprietary app or DirecTV Now to redeem your freebie if you don’t subscribe to an AT&T video service, and if you do, enjoy “premium” HBO access sans strings attached.