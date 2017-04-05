Android O Wi-Fi activation can be triggered by location

The little things that we do and do not notice and that we simply do and do not can definitely get at us. There are definitely more of those little things when we simply don’t give a toss after a long day.

That said, if you’re a real power snob, you’ll probably be the type to turn your Wi-Fi and cellular radios on and off in parallel. And if you’re just a real snob, you’ll probably be a slob sometimes and forget to switch on Wi-Fi as you hit home or work or wherever you’re familiar with.

Well, one supposed Android O feature that’s still inactive is “Turn Wi-Fi back on.” The feature, tucked into the Wi-Fi preferences submenu in the settings, will allow the phone to turn on Wi-Fi once it hits the general location of where a saved network is.

Whether that’s being tracked through other radios pinging or the occasional signal scan, it’s certainly handy for something, even as data plans loosen up on the whole “buckets” concept.