Hey there, internet dweller. You’re most likely using some form of banked money or credit to purchase things in this space. And if you’re not, well, you’re finding it kind of hard. Gift cards will end up being your savior, but maybe you’re not into being limited set denominations or maybe you want to put in more cash than the gift cards available allow.

Well, Amazon has decided to come up with Amazon Cash, a way to let its users put in money to their Amazon Balance without a card.

Users show up to a standalone CVS store, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, Kum & Go, Sheetz, Speedway or VG’s Grocery (unfortunately, not at the one Amazon Go store in Seattle) with a barcode — either printed or obtained via SMS on your smartphone — and then pay in cash however much they’d like to add between $15 and $500. The funds are immediately cleared to the account.

The company aims to get more retailers with Amazon Cash processing in the future.

If only the gap between the unbanked and mobile payments could be closed as such.