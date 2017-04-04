Unlocked LG Stylo 3 at FCC, may get carriage at T-Mobile

The more stylo to pass around, the merrier, right? After Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile got their share of the LG Stylo 3, there’s now word that the mid-range stylus-equipped device is getting over to T-Mobile and, perhaps, MetroPCS.

A GSM version of the phone has popped up with the typical raft of testing and inspection notes. The band listings confer with the slots available on T-Mobile as well as AT&T, meaning that the phone will be available unlocked. However, T-Mobile and MetroPCS have historically carried the Stylo series, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it came to be that the two had the Stylo 3 in soon.

It’s an alternative for those who absolutely desire a stylus with their smartphone and can’t get a hold of the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units. And hey, it gets software updates… well, sorta.