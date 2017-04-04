Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the recent teasers for the Moto X 2017. Then we talk about LeEco and how things are going south for the company in the US. BlackBerry follows as the KEYone is expected to launch sooner than we heard recently. Google follows as its new PAX initiative, as the company wants to eliminate patent issues between OEMs. We end today’s show as we talk about a possible Special Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Marty Cooper made his first cellphone call 44 years ago, so do we see the Moto X (2017)?

– LeEco payroll held back in US as morale falls, defectors move

– BlackBerry KEYone expected out as early as May 5 in the UK, pre-orders still open at £499

– Google’s PAX means a patent “peace” between Android OEMs

– Oft-rumored 6GB RAM Galaxy S8+ ‘special edition’ coming soon to China at $1,000+

