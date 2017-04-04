Okay, so Samsung’s hot new Galaxy S8 and S8+ super-phones aren’t perfect. They’re slightly overpriced, especially in a China-only 6GB RAM/128GB ROM Plus configuration, they’re not Daydream VR-certified, likely due to a conflict of interest, and at least one of three biometric authentication methods can easily be tricked.

But in the short time we spent sizing them up after their Unpacked announcements, we found it extremely difficult to notice any flaws. Those dual-curved, slim-bezeled “Infinity Displays” are an eyeful, and as it turns out, they’re just as impressive when put to professional lab tests.

DisplayMate, which is basically the ultimate authority in screen technology evaluation, gives the Galaxy S8 its highest ever A+ grade, crowning it with no hesitation as the “most innovative and high performance smartphone display ever tested.”

Of course, Samsung is no stranger to such top honors and flattering titles, though we’re certain the company prefers not to recall the previous heavyweight champion. This time, the world’s “very best” smartphone display will probably not blow up in your face, wowing instead with numerous performance records.

Largest native color gamut, highest peak brightness, highest contrast rating in ambient light, highest contrast ratio, lowest screen reflectance, smallest brightness variation with viewing angle, they’re all achievements matched or exceeded by the extra-tall 2960 x 1440 pix res Super AMOLED 5.8-inch panel on the “regular” Galaxy S8. Take that, Apple, and now really try your best to get all of iPhone 8’s OLED displays from Samsung.