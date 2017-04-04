Phones

Qualcomm wants FTC lawsuit dismissed

We’re coming into the full thrust of the Donald Trump presidency in the US and with its pro-business positions being well-represented across the government and especially recently at the FCC, the private sector pushback against what it sees as the remnants of a heavyhanded regulatory chase has begun.

In this case, Qualcomm is seeking to dispense with the lawsuit against it filed by the Federal Trade Commission for its alleged anti-competitive practices, including not granting fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory licensing terms for what the agency considers to be industry-essential patents.

“The complaint does not contain any factual allegations of anticompetitive harm to Qualcomm’s rivals in the supply of modem chips,” the company petitioned in a filing at San Jose District Court in California.

The Korean Fair Trade Commission has fined the San Diego-based chipmaker $850 million for its slights while Apple has litigation pending in US and China.

