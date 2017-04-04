Android

Meet the Midnight Black OnePlus 3T!

So if I had to narrow down which is one of my favorite smartphones in the market today, the OnePlus 3T is still at the near top of my list. It’s still my favorite Android launcher, and you simply can’t beat all of these specs at such a crazy price tag, and since my favorite color option this year has clearly been matte black, I have to admit I just couldn’t resist. This is our quick look at the Midnight Black OnePlus 3T.

I’m seriously glad OnePlus didn’t leave this matte black variant as a Collette exclusive for long. I’m a big fan of the color, mainly because it always looks good.. No messy fingerprint smudges to worry about. There key differences to the Gunmetal black OnePlus 3T are mainly in the unboxing experience. Watch our full video to learn more.

