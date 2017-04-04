If you’re not looking for the absolute best, hottest and newest high-end smartphones, and aren’t sold on the entry-level Alcatel A30 or mid-range Moto G5 Plus with sponsored Amazon screensavers either, the e-commerce giant has a bunch of other interesting deals to offer mobile device buyers on tight budgets.

For an unspecified limited time only, you can “save big” on solid unlocked phones like Sony’s Xperia XA and XA Ultra, LeEco’s LePro 3 and Le S3, the Lenovo Phab 2 and Phab 2 Pro, as well as the Asus Zenfone Zoom.

The star of Amazon’s “unlocked days” promotion is probably the Google Tango-enabled Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, which isn’t exactly dirt-cheap at $370 and up, but lets you save an unprecedented $130 off the grey model’s list price.

In slightly snazzier gold, you can snatch the augmented reality-capable 6.4-incher at $399.99, down from a $500 MSRP. Meanwhile, the non-Pro Lenovo Phab 2 sets you back $150 instead of the regular $200, 10 bucks more gets you the “best-in-class” LeEco Le S3, and $10 on top of that is enough to purchase a Zenfone Zoom with a “DSLR-level” camera, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Typically sold for $250 and $330, the first-generation Sony Xperia XA and XA Ultra are $180 and $270 respectively, and finally, Amazon’s LeEco LePro 3 costs $280 after a $120 discount, with three months of DirecTV Now streaming service included.