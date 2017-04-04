LeEco Le Pro 3 giveaway on Amazon through April 7

Struggling Chinese smartphone player LeEco is trying for a reputation boost through a giveaway hosted by Amazon.

The process is quite simple: click through the link on the tweet. If you need an Amazon account, you’ll be prompted to sign up for one. Once that’s done, all you need to do is press “Enter”.

Enter for a chance to win top of the line technology from the LeEco – Le Pro3 unlocked smartphone https://t.co/BkFr0eafHt — Amazon (@amazon) April 4, 2017

Entries will be accepted up until April 7 at 2:59am Eastern.

The giveaway is part of a promotions rash at the marketplace as unlocked phones from LeEco as well as ASUS, Coolpad, Lenovo and Sony are all getting price cuts for the next 36 hours (at least, as of this post).