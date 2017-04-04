iOS 10.3.1 rapidly launches to fix a couple of 10.3 bugs, improve overall security
With the eleventh major release of Apple’s iOS mobile platform most likely slated for a WWDC announcement in a couple of months, followed by a traditional September rollout, version 10 probably doesn’t have many new features and meaningful updates in the pipeline.
Instead, Cupertino-based software developers and engineers may simply continue to stabilize and iron out iOS 10.3 kinks, as they did last year, when refreshing and optimizing 9.3 a grand total of five times.
The first maintenance iOS 10.3 update is already available over-the-air for iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, as well as the iPod touch 6th generation and later, aiming to fix a couple of recently surfaced bugs, also improving the general security of “your iPhone or iPad.”
At less than 30MB, iOS 10.3.1 looks trivial, and while it won’t radically change anyone’s life or user experience, there are at least two important patches added into the equation. First, as Apple’s support webpages reveal, a Wi-Fi vulnerability is addressed to no longer allow an “attacker within range” to “execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip.”
Meanwhile, the mysterious glitch that obstructed iPhone 5 and 5c owners from getting the OTA iOS 10.3 package to begin with is no more, letting everyone easily install 10.3.1. Can you notice anything else that’s changed? Are you waiting for a fix to a specific issue? Don’t worry, there’s still time.