TPCast announces shipping delay for HTC Vive wireless adapter

TPCast is apologizing to pre-order customers of the wireless adapter for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset, saying that it is delaying shipment of the product around the end of April.

Chinese buyers in November and December were promised delivery late in the first quarter while other audiences have been expecting a wider Q2 launch. Extended product testing processes are to blame.

The company is compensating for the delay with a free 5-hour battery as opposed to the standard 2-hour battery and a TransQ device, which mirrors smartphone output onto a TV.

