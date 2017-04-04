Are all Apple products about to go pro? We don’t know about next-gen iPhones, although this was one of the rumored monikers last year, and it still has a nicer ring to it than iPhone Edition. But the iPad Pro family should welcome one or two new members soon, and surprise, surprise, a radically redesigned Mac Pro and updated iMac configurations built “specifically with the pro customer in mind” are also in the pipeline.

Phil Schiller himself, who is the Cupertino-based tech giant’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, just confirmed the latter two products, underlining however that a long overdue third-gen Mac Pro isn’t planned for a release by the end of this year.

It obviously takes time to “completely rethink” a professional, state-of-the-art workstation starting at a whopping $3,000, but if you can’t wait any longer for an upgrade, the second generation is revised now to include an 8-core Xeon processor, dual AMD FirePro D700 GPUs and 16GB RAM at $4,000, with three thousand bucks buying a model previously sold for $1,000 more, featuring 6-core Xeon power and dual AMD FirePro D500 graphics.

According to Schiller, a “team” is right now “working hard” on a different Mac Pro system and “pro display”, enabling flexibility in addition to even more raw speed than previous variants.

As for this year’s (yay!) new iMac, we know Apple is interested in offering prosumers top-shelf “performance and storage and expandability”, but no touchscreen option. Oh, and the iMac Pro name isn’t written in stone yet.