Between coping with BlackBerry KEYone demand, exploring a Palm revival and even own-brand launches, you could say TCL has bigger fish to fry these days than promoting generally low-profile Alcatel gear.

Still, the increasingly prolific smartphone manufacturer found time to showcase the affordable modular Alcatel A5 LED and convertible PLUS 12 tablet at MWC 2017, so it’s odd to see an intriguing device like the Flash up on the company’s Saudi Arabia website without so much as a heads-up. No special announcement event, no press release, no nothing.

What made us notice this new Alcatel Flash in the first place, which by the way doesn’t seem connected to the Flash, Flash Plus and Flash 2 of the old OneTouch days? Believe it or not, it’s the world’s first smartphone with both dual rear and dual front cameras in tow. And yet it’s only available in a handful of physical stores across markets like Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan or Qatar for an unspecified price.

On the handset’s back, you get a cool pair of 13MP cams with dual F2.0 aperture and dual tone flash for a “pro shooting experience”, while on the front, 8 and 5MP snappers aim to “redefine the quality of selfies” with more of the same add-ons.

But the Alcatel Flash isn’t all cameras, with a “fine brushed metal texture” giving it a premium look, and overall respectable specs including 10-core Helio X20 processing power, a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, fingerprint support, 3100mAh battery capacity, and alas, aging pre-loaded Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Still, doesn’t this deserve a shot at international recognition?