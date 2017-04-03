Phones

Virgin, Boost Mobile pass along ZTE Prestige 2 for $79.99

Processor

Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210
Quad-core (1.1GHz)
Adreno 304 GPU

Screen Size

5 inches TFT LCD
480 x 854 (~196 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

16GB storage (microSD-expandable by up to 32GB)

Camera

Rear: 5MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

2,035mAh non-removable

Release Date

April 3rd, 2017

Weight

150 grams

Operating System

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

You want options? Sprint’s prepaid carriers have them. The ZTE Prestige 2 is the newest among them. It’s an middling phone — even if you adjust your expectations for the sector — and it’s competing against cheaper phones with better screens and silicon (although just slightly).

Despite this, the company hopes to improve upon its standing with customers recognizing the original Prestige.

“The original Prestige was immensely popular among consumers and we are excited about following up that device with the Prestige 2,” said Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA.

If you want to take the plunge, it’s at the respective carriers’ sites right now. You can also find the phone on Best Buy’s website.

Of course, it made a better name for itself at T-Mobile and MetroPCS with last fall’s ZMAX PRO.

