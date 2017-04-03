Virgin, Boost Mobile pass along ZTE Prestige 2 for $79.99

You want options? Sprint’s prepaid carriers have them. The ZTE Prestige 2 is the newest among them. It’s an middling phone — even if you adjust your expectations for the sector — and it’s competing against cheaper phones with better screens and silicon (although just slightly).

Despite this, the company hopes to improve upon its standing with customers recognizing the original Prestige.

“The original Prestige was immensely popular among consumers and we are excited about following up that device with the Prestige 2,” said Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA.

If you want to take the plunge, it’s at the respective carriers’ sites right now. You can also find the phone on Best Buy’s website.

Of course, it made a better name for itself at T-Mobile and MetroPCS with last fall’s ZMAX PRO.