Phones

Unlocked GSM/CDMA LG V20 on sale again, this time from Newegg at $450

Contents
Advertisement

In addition to providing stiff competition for Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone(s)… for a change with the impressive and relatively inexpensive G6, LG is also making it quite difficult for the previous-gen Galaxy S7 to remain in the spotlight.

That’s because, if you’re looking for an even cheaper Android high-ender than the LG G6, you’re probably better off with last fall’s V20. Not only bigger than both the S7 and S7 Edge, the 5.7-incher doubles down on rear cameras and screens as well.

Recently sold for $500 instead of an $800 MSRP in unlocked form for an extremely limited time, then discounted to $480 at T-Mobile, the LG V20 currently fetches an irresistibly low $450 through Newegg until end of day tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday, April 4.

Once again, you can activate the marked-down phablet on any major GSM or CDMA network, unlike the variant still on sale from T-Mo, and you get a valid standard US warranty too. Just remember to use the “EMCSRERD5” coupon code before checking out to take 50 bucks off the listed $500 price. Oh, and you’ll have to make do with the “titan” model, as a silver coat of paint costs $300 extra.

Otherwise, this is still a phenomenal device, main Quad HD screen, secondary “ticker” display, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support, Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio, removable 3200mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat and all.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Newegg
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Deals, LG, News, V20
, , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).