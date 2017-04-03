In addition to providing stiff competition for Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone(s)… for a change with the impressive and relatively inexpensive G6, LG is also making it quite difficult for the previous-gen Galaxy S7 to remain in the spotlight.

That’s because, if you’re looking for an even cheaper Android high-ender than the LG G6, you’re probably better off with last fall’s V20. Not only bigger than both the S7 and S7 Edge, the 5.7-incher doubles down on rear cameras and screens as well.

Recently sold for $500 instead of an $800 MSRP in unlocked form for an extremely limited time, then discounted to $480 at T-Mobile, the LG V20 currently fetches an irresistibly low $450 through Newegg until end of day tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday, April 4.

Once again, you can activate the marked-down phablet on any major GSM or CDMA network, unlike the variant still on sale from T-Mo, and you get a valid standard US warranty too. Just remember to use the “EMCSRERD5” coupon code before checking out to take 50 bucks off the listed $500 price. Oh, and you’ll have to make do with the “titan” model, as a silver coat of paint costs $300 extra.

Otherwise, this is still a phenomenal device, main Quad HD screen, secondary “ticker” display, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support, Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio, removable 3200mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat and all.