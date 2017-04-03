Tablets

Deal: This Raspberry Pi training is over 90% off right now

Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi foundation has succeeded in making the most affordable full-featured computer of all time. With ability to run a full desktop and fully exposed general-purpose I/O, it’s both an ideal educational platform for computer science and a hacker’s dream. But unlocking the potential of this minuscule PC can be a difficult if you aren’t familiar with installing alternate operating systems.

To help you over the hump and give you some exciting projects to sink you teeth into, take a look at this Raspberry Pi training bundle. With over 20 hours of instructional material, you’ll learn how to use your board as a web server, robotic brain, and more. Here’s a list of all the included courses:

  • Wireless Penetration Testing with Kali Linux & Raspberry Pi
  • Cluster Pi: Build a Raspberry Pi Beowulf Cluster
  • Raspberry Pi Essentials & Extras
  • PiBot: Build Your Own Raspberry Pi Powered Robot
  • Raspberry Pi: Full Stack
  • From 0 to 1: Raspberry Pi and the Internet of Things

Whether you are a hobbyist or an aspiring computer scientist, the Raspberry Pi provides a perfect environment to discover all aspects of digital hardware and software. Usually $214, get the Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Training Bundle for just $19.

