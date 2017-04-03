Phones

Sony Xperia XZs in India with sales starting April 11

Sony is about to launch one of the last phones to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset. But first, we have a few days of waiting to get through in the US as Amazon has been stacking Xperia XZs pre-orders for first shipments on Wednesday.

In India, where Sony held a press event for the device today, the phone — dual-SIM and with 64GB of memory — will go up for a week of pre-orders starting tomorrow for Rs. 49,990 or about $770 or €722 as of this post. Those dibs will also get customers a free Sony XB-10 Bluetooth speaker, valued at Rs. 4,990. Sales officially start April 11.

Flipkart will have the deal online while Sony Center and other retailers will have it offline.

