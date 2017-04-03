It’s time for Sony to commercially throw its hat in the 2017 Android flagship ring stateside, although technically, the Xperia XZs isn’t the Japanese company’s latest crown jewel. That would be the XZ Premium, which had the honor of being named best new smartphone at a jam-packed Mobile World Congress, unfortus in tow, ely still needing a bit of extra time until actually reaching the market.

Nonetheless, the Sony Xperia XZs has what it takes to appeal to power users, starting with an exceptional Motion Eye 19MP camera sporting a “memory stacked” sensor, triple image sensing technology and super slow motion video recording at 960 frames per second.

But does it have enough going for it to justify a $699 unlocked price tag? Probably not, considering a less-than-stellar Snapdragon 820 processor, 5.2-inch Full HD display, 2900mAh battery and arguably chunky screen bezels.

It looks like Amazon could use a discount as soon as possible to move a decent number of units before the Snapdragon 835-packing, 4K-supporting XZ Premium arrives, presumably at 100 bucks or so more.

Currently up for pre-orders in black, “warm silver” and ice blue with valid US warranty, Sony’s Xperia XZs will kick off deliveries on Wednesday, April 5, also featuring a sweet 13MP selfie shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, hybrid dual SIM/microSD compatibility, water resistance, Android 7.0 Nougat, and LTE speeds on GSM networks nationwide. No fingerprint recognition, though.