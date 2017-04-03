While you probably couldn’t help but fall in love with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at first (official) sight, the honeymoon phase may already be over, as we start to delve into the phones’ inherent shortcomings.

High-end mobile device perfection is still a pipe dream, considering the weak security of that snazzy new facial recognition method, as well as something that was most likely out of Samsung’s hands. And now, it turns out the Galaxy S8 duo doesn’t support Google’s Daydream VR platform either, which a handful of early virtual reality enthusiasts will no doubt find inconvenient.

It’s important to emphasize the S8 and S8 Plus are in theory more than capable of pairing with a Daydream View headset for an immersive mobile experience. After all, even the ZTE Axon 7 is compatible, despite packing a way humbler processor, and sporting an arguably less stunning display.

The problem is Samsung may not want to endorse yet another Google product, especially when it locks horns with one of its own. As far as users go, it’d be nice to get a choice between the Oculus-powered Gear VR and Daydream, as is the case for digital assistants. But while Bixby timidly takes off, coexisting with Google Assistant… for now, Samsung bets big on the Gear VR, looking to suppress all competition.

Major deal breaker for prospective Galaxy S8 buyers? Probably not, given Daydream’s reduced popularity, as well as Gear VR freebies.