A supply chain source tells Nikkei Asian Review that Apple has placed an order with Samsung for OLED displays to fit 70 million phones by the end of the year, all of them supposedly being the iPhone 8. The company could extend its order by up to 25 million units, depending on consumer uptake.

The order comes within agreements for Samsung to procure up to 160 million OLED screens.

The iPhone 8 is said to come above the $1,000 price mark with features such as a curved display, an aggressively glassy design and an on-screen fingerprint sensor. More conventional iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus releases with LCDs are also expected to share the spotlight in the fall. The source affirms previous rumors that all three phones will include facial recognition security through a 3D scanner and wireless charging.

It is not clear if Samsung has the inventory nor capacity to produce that many panels in time for the full-scale release of the iPhone 8. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are currently taking up the bulk of Samsung’s OLED panel output. It is also not clear when the design of the device where dimensions of the display unit were finalized.

The iPhone scored a record 78.3 million unit sales in the fourth quarter, though it is not clear how many units of the latest iPhones were purchased.