Android

iPhone X GPU changes, Bixby on the Galaxy S7 and more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent sale you can find for the LG V20. Then we talk about the Sony Xperia XZs and how you can land pre-orders on Amazon. The HTC Ocean follows as we notice some new leaks, but wonder if they are legit or not. Then we talk about ways to get Samsung’s Bixby, and how you can get it already on your Galaxy S7. We end today’s show talking about Apple’s orders for an insane amount of OLED displays, in addition to the company working on building its own GPUs.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Unlocked GSM/CDMA LG V20 on sale again, this time from Newegg at $450
Amazon opens Sony Xperia XZs pre-orders stateside at $699 for April 5 launch
The Ocean roars tonight: HTC U leaks
Unofficially, Samsung’s Bixby assistant can be made to (partially) work on older Galaxy phones
Apple has indeed been working on its own iPhone GPU design, and Imagination isn’t happy
Apple buys 70 million OLED displays for iPhone 8, has options for up to 95 million in 2017

T-Shirts provided by RIPT.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android, Bixby, Galaxy S8, iOS, iPhone 8, iPhone X, Pocketnow Daily, Samsung, Video
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!