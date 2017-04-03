Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent sale you can find for the LG V20. Then we talk about the Sony Xperia XZs and how you can land pre-orders on Amazon. The HTC Ocean follows as we notice some new leaks, but wonder if they are legit or not. Then we talk about ways to get Samsung’s Bixby, and how you can get it already on your Galaxy S7. We end today’s show talking about Apple’s orders for an insane amount of OLED displays, in addition to the company working on building its own GPUs.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Unlocked GSM/CDMA LG V20 on sale again, this time from Newegg at $450

– Amazon opens Sony Xperia XZs pre-orders stateside at $699 for April 5 launch

– The Ocean roars tonight: HTC U leaks

– Unofficially, Samsung’s Bixby assistant can be made to (partially) work on older Galaxy phones

– Apple has indeed been working on its own iPhone GPU design, and Imagination isn’t happy

– Apple buys 70 million OLED displays for iPhone 8, has options for up to 95 million in 2017

T-Shirts provided by RIPT.