“Only revenue growth and no profit growth will not be tolerated,” said Huawei rotating Chief Executive Eric Xu.

While the manufacturer has shipped more phones than ever before, it did so at the cost of several factors, leading it to announce that annual profit growth was up only 0.4 percent to the equivalent of $5.3 billion in 2016. Net profit margin dropped from 9.3 percent the year before to 7.1 percent.

One of the factors was in bolstering its market presence, as the consumer unit took $711 million for branding purposes, dragging down net profit margin by 0.9 percentage points. Revenues didn’t keep the pace, either, as year-on-year growth shrunk from 35 percent to 32 percent.

The third largest seller of smartphones by volume pulled off 139 million shipments in 2016. Telecommunications and enterprise units made revenue gains as well, but nowhere near enough to make up the increased load on the consumer front.