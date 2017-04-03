Wearables

HTC Vive deal, Viveport subscriptions coming on Vive Day, April 5

Contents
Advertisement

One exact year from the day the HTC Vive came to market as the heaviest-duty virtual reality headset thus far and we’re seeing money on top of money being poured into capital funds from a spin-off. After all, observers are looking at VR as HTC’s saving financial grace.

One exact year. Time for a celebration, right? The company is racking up concessions for customers by giving all year one customers a free month’s subscription to the Viveport app suite, the company’s own game, Arcade Saga and plenty more to come starting Wednesday, April 5. New customers can take advantage of a $100 discount of the HTC Vive on that day.

All we need now is for more hardware to come into our hands.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Verge
Source
HTC Vive
Posted In
Wearables, Windows
Tags
Deal, Discount, HTC, News, Vive, Viveport, VR
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.