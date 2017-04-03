One exact year from the day the HTC Vive came to market as the heaviest-duty virtual reality headset thus far and we’re seeing money on top of money being poured into capital funds from a spin-off. After all, observers are looking at VR as HTC’s saving financial grace.

One exact year. Time for a celebration, right? The company is racking up concessions for customers by giving all year one customers a free month’s subscription to the Viveport app suite, the company’s own game, Arcade Saga and plenty more to come starting Wednesday, April 5. New customers can take advantage of a $100 discount of the HTC Vive on that day.

All we need now is for more hardware to come into our hands.