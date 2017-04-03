Phones

Galaxy S8 app drawer, icon now optional

LG has been playing coy with the idea of taking down the app drawer from the home screen. Either you want everything on the screen or have access to a bank of applications. Samsung has also been tinkering with it, adding some experimental touches to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

SamMobile now reports that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ has settings that can toggle the app drawer on and off and, if the drawer is on, to toggle on and off the button trigger — the alternative to the button is one borrowed from the Pixel Launcher, a swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

More options for access to apps is definitely a good idea as Android is all about the customization. Let’s just hope that this isn’t a step in the process of whittling down options.

