Foxconn profits for 4Q16 defy downward predictions

Even as Apple continues to ask for lower prices for services and parts from its suppliers, it seems that a good holiday quarter with the iPhone 7 can still give out a healthy check to those manufacturers.

Take iPhone assembler Foxconn, for example, as it reported profit growth of 30 percent for the holiday quarter of 2016 — Street estimates were predicting that the company would rack up its fourth consecutive down period. Reuters analysis of full-year results estimates that the company netted $2.26 billion in the fourth quarter, — better than the $1.61 billion expected by analysts — and $4.9 billion for the year, a 1.2 percent annual gain.

Another big up year is being painted for Hon Hai Precision Corp. as three iPhone models are due out with one set to retail for over $1,000. It also hopes to expand its offerings portfolio through a joint bid with TSMC for Toshiba’s semiconductor unit, hedging for more business with Apple beyond 2018. The problem will have to be with a steep slope for trailing iPhone 7 sales in the spring, summer and early fall.