Samsung has unsurprisingly set lofty goals for the “conceptually new” Bixby “agent” straight off the bat, although its evolution from a smartphone interface to an “interface for your life” will no doubt take a while.

Right now, we don’t have anything concrete and official to share about Bixby’s expansion to other Galaxy devices apart from the S8 and S8+, let alone refrigerators or air conditioners. But if you desperately want to give the “revolutionary” digital assistant a (partially working) try today, there’s a way to install it on your recently Nougat-upgraded Galaxy S7.

In fact, Bixby should be relatively easy to get up and running on any Samsung phone powered by Android 7.0. Not that there are many options. All you need to do is follow the straightforward instructions from the XDA Developers’ Forum source link below, install the S8 launcher first, then sideload an apk Bixby file, and… be ready for constant crashes, apparently. Also, limited functionality to begin with (no voice commands, for one), and an experimental vibe in general.

Still, some hardcore Samsung fans eager to be first and unwilling to wait for Galaxy S8 deliveries are likely to do a celebration dance as they get a glimpse into the future. Maybe.